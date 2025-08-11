Entertainment
Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
New York, NY – Sunday Night with Trey Gowdy led the ratings for Fox News, securing the top spot in total viewers. The show attracted a significant audience, while the 7 p.m. ET edition of the Big Weekend Show excelled in the coveted Adults 25-54 demographic.
On Sunday evening, Fox News reported that it achieved 1.407 million total viewers during prime time. In the same period, CNN brought in 344,000 viewers, while MSNBC followed with 290,000 viewers.
For total day ratings, Fox News maintained its dominance with 1.021 million viewers. CNN came in with 297,000 viewers, and MSNBC garnered 332,000 viewers. In the Adults 25-54 demographic for the total day, Fox News led again with 106,000 viewers, while CNN had 42,000, and MSNBC recorded 38,000.
CNN managed to outperform MSNBC in total viewers for primetime, finishing in second place overall for that time slot. These ratings illustrate Fox News’s stronghold in evening viewership, but also highlight CNN’s competitive edge during daytime hours.
As networks continue to vie for viewer attention, the ongoing ratings battle reflects shifts in audience preferences across different time slots.
Recent Posts
- Liv Morgan Upset After Tag Title Loss at SummerSlam
- New Cooking Feature Added to Grow a Garden
- Anna Kendrick and Mel C Share Their Fitness Secrets
- Joao Fonseca Favored Over Terence Atmane at Western & Southern Open
- Dominik Mysterio Responds to CM Punk’s Criticism in Bold Interview
- Unexpected Moai Statue Discovered Underwater on Easter Island
- Oklahoma’s John Mateer Impresses Early in Fall Camp
- Red Sox Eyeing Kyle Schwarber as Offseason Free Agent Target
- San Francisco Giants Face Crucial Series Amid Struggles
- Primetime Special for ‘Downton Abbey’ Final Film Slated for September
- Gladiator II Streams Worldwide, Tops Charts After Release
- Red Sox Face Astros in High-Stakes Matchup after Series Loss
- Kacy Catanzaro Returns to American Ninja Warrior After WWE Departure
- Filipino Immigrant Detained Amid Controversy Over Past Conviction
- WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight
- Phillies Reliever David Robertson Returns for 2025 Season Debut
- WWE Raw: LA Knight Challenges Seth Rollins After SummerSlam
- León and Monterrey Face Off in Key Liga MX Matchup
- Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide
- Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Love Triangle