Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership

New York, NY – Sunday Night with Trey Gowdy led the ratings for Fox News, securing the top spot in total viewers. The show attracted a significant audience, while the 7 p.m. ET edition of the Big Weekend Show excelled in the coveted Adults 25-54 demographic.

On Sunday evening, Fox News reported that it achieved 1.407 million total viewers during prime time. In the same period, CNN brought in 344,000 viewers, while MSNBC followed with 290,000 viewers.

For total day ratings, Fox News maintained its dominance with 1.021 million viewers. CNN came in with 297,000 viewers, and MSNBC garnered 332,000 viewers. In the Adults 25-54 demographic for the total day, Fox News led again with 106,000 viewers, while CNN had 42,000, and MSNBC recorded 38,000.

CNN managed to outperform MSNBC in total viewers for primetime, finishing in second place overall for that time slot. These ratings illustrate Fox News’s stronghold in evening viewership, but also highlight CNN’s competitive edge during daytime hours.

As networks continue to vie for viewer attention, the ongoing ratings battle reflects shifts in audience preferences across different time slots.