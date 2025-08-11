FOX NFL Sunday Unveils 2025 Broadcast Lineup Ahead of New Season

NEW YORK – FOX Sports announced today its 2025 NFL broadcast team, gearing up for the show’s 32nd season. This season promises to maintain its reputation as America’s most-watched NFL pregame show, with an impressive lineup of analysts and former players.

The lead announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will return after their successful call of Super Bowl LIX, which broke viewership records. They’ll be joined by Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, continuing their roles on the top NFL game and studio coverage.

Burkhardt, Brady, Andrews, and Rinaldi will open the season with the highly anticipated game featuring the Washington Commanders and New York Giants on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET. A week later, they will cover the rematch of last year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will return for their third season together, alongside veteran reporter Pam Oliver, who starts her 31st season covering the NFL.

In addition to the main team, other Week 1 matchups include Kenny Albert with Jonathan Vilma calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons game, and Kevin Kugler with Daryl “Moose” Johnston on the Bengals versus Browns.

Veteran analyst Chris Myers will pair with Mark Schlereth for their second consecutive season, while Adam Amin joins former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez for games featuring the Titans and Broncos.

To enhance viewer experience, FOX NFL KICKOFF will debut a new studio equipped with advanced XR/AR technology to broadcast from, elevating the program’s visual aspects.

As always, FOX NFL SUNDAY will continue its long-standing tradition. The show, which has been the number one NFL studio pregame show for 31 years, will feature a lineup of Pro Football Hall of Fame analysts.

With a roster that includes host Curt Menefee, and Hall of Famers like Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long, FOX NFL SUNDAY will air every Sunday at 12:00 PM ET.

This season continues to promise excellence in NFL broadcasting with veteran crews and cutting-edge technology, as FOX Sports prepares for another thrilling NFL journey.