Fox Sports Nears Deal with Barstool’s Dave Portnoy for Big Noon Kickoff

LOS ANGELES, California — Fox Sports is on the verge of finalizing a major deal with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. This new agreement would feature Portnoy on the network’s premier college football pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, as well as include Barstool content on FS1, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The deal is not yet complete, and a spokesperson for Fox Sports declined to comment. Portnoy, who is known for attracting a young audience, would join fellow hosts Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram, Chris “The Bear” Fallica, and Rob Stone on Big Noon Kickoff.

This move appears to be a strategic response to ESPN’s College GameDay, which has seen significant success, especially with former Barstool employee Pat McAfee as a key player. Portnoy, an avid Michigan fan, has been a familiar face on various Fox News and Fox Business Network programs over the years. His presence on Big Noon Kickoff is expected to help Fox Sports compete more effectively for the coveted 18-to-34 demographic.

Fox introduced the Big Noon college football window in 2019 to maximize viewership against competitors. The network’s strategy proved successful during key matchups, such as the annual Michigan–Ohio State game. As part of the potential agreement, sources indicate that Barstool’s programming could replace recently canceled shows on FS1, including Breakfast Ball, The Facility, and Speak.

Details about specific Barstool personalities set to join the network remain unclear, as do plans for new original programming or re-airing existing shows like Pardon My Take. Reports suggest that Barstool content may be introduced to help fill the void left by the canceled shows.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported on these developments, highlighting the network’s struggles to compete with ESPN in the morning slots. The agreement may resemble ESPN’s licensing of Pat McAfee’s show, which allows him editorial control over his content. An official announcement from Fox is anticipated as soon as Thursday.

This isn’t Barstool’s first venture into television. The network had a brief stint with ESPN in 2017, which ended after one episode. Despite past controversies involving Portnoy and Barstool, the brand remains popular, particularly among younger sports fans.