Fox Sports Readies for UEFA Women’s European Championship Broadcast

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fox Sports is preparing to broadcast its first UEFA Women’s European Championship starting July 2 in Switzerland. The network aims to deliver extensive coverage with a mix of experienced analysts and new voices throughout the monthlong tournament.

Studio coverage will be led by two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, former USWNT star Julie Ertz, and German champion Ariane Hingst. This marks Lloyd’s fourth international tournament with Fox after her debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ertz is making her Fox debut after previously analyzing the 2024 SheBelieves Cup.

“I always enjoyed the tactical part of the game,” said Ertz to The Athletic. “I didn’t plan much for post-retirement, but this feels like a natural transition. I’m looking forward to discussing women’s soccer with such knowledgeable figures.”

In addition to Lloyd and Ertz, National Soccer Hall of Famer Alexi Lalas and former USMNT player Stu Holden will contribute. British presenter Jules Breach, who hosted the Men’s Euro 2024, will be the lead host for the tournament.

The commentary team will feature Jacqui Oatley, who made history as the first woman to call a men’s World Cup match for a U.S. network, alongside experienced broadcasters John Strong and JP Dellacamera. Former players Lori Lindsey (USWNT), Lianne Sanderson (England), and Jen Beattie (Scotland) will provide color commentary.

“Looking back at the 2023 World Cup, the coverage was unprecedented,” said Lindsey. “Now the Euros will be even more accessible.”

Fox Sports plans to broadcast all 31 matches live, with 19 on the main Fox channel, 11 on FS1, and one on FS2. Coverage kicks off with a doubleheader on July 2, featuring Iceland vs. Finland and Switzerland vs. Norway.

The UEFA Women’s European Championship represents a significant addition to Fox Sports’ portfolio of major soccer events, which includes the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2026 and other prominent tournaments. This historic coverage aims to enhance the visibility of women’s soccer in the U.S.