Foxboro Upgrades Commuter Rail Station for World Cup Arrival

FOXBORO, Mass. — A new platform at Gillette Stadium will welcome football fans for the first time on Monday, December 1, 2025. This upgrade marks the beginning of a project aimed to enhance commuter rail service ahead of the World Cup event in June.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng shared that the permanent platform will enable full-door, all-height boarding. This change is expected to increase the number of trains running from the station. “Before, we only had one car for accessible boarding. Now, every single door will allow level boarding, which speeds up loading and unloading,” Eng stated.

The project, valued at $35 million, commenced in August and has seen an accelerated timeline. Eng confirmed that new steel columns and roof panels will be installed, with completion expected by late May 2026. “We have planned to operate 11 trains for World Cup games and more trains for future events,” he added.

The existing station will remain operational, assisting with transit as renovations progress. The upgrades are crucial in accommodating the influx of fans expected for the World Cup, highlighting the MBTA’s commitment to improving public transportation in the area.

This is a developing story. Further information will be provided as updates become available.