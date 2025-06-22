Sports
A.J. Foyt Enterprises Honors Marlyne Sexton at Road America
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — A.J. Foyt Enterprises paid tribute to Marlyne Sexton during the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America over the weekend. Sexton, a longtime friend and supporter of the team, passed away on June 11 at the age of 86.
In her memory, the team unveiled a special livery on the No. 14 Chevrolet driven by Santino Ferrucci. This unique design features Sexton Properties branding, celebrating her impactful presence in the motorsports community.
“She made me feel like family when I first joined in 2023,” Ferrucci said about Sexton. “Her passing leaves heavy hearts, and I feel honored to drive this special livery in her honor.” He clocked a top lap of 1 minute, 45.7423 seconds during Friday’s practice, ranking 11th among 27 drivers.
The Sextons founded Sexton Properties in 1962 in Indianapolis, marking the start of a fruitful friendship with A.J. Foyt, who was one of their first tenants. “I met Marlyne’s husband, Joe, years ago,” Foyt shared. “From then on, we were just great friends.”
Even after Joe’s passing in 2002, Marlyne remained a vital supporter of AJ Foyt Racing, which she started sponsoring during the 2015 Indianapolis 500. She took on a primary sponsorship role by 2022, significantly influencing both the team and the sport.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Marlyne Sexton,” said Larry Foyt, team president of AJ Foyt Racing. “Her positive influence contributed immensely to our successes. Marlyne loved watching INDYCAR races and cheering for our team.”
This weekend’s tribute served not only to honor Sexton’s legacy but to remind the motorsport community of the bonds formed through shared passion and dedication.
