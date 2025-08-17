Sports
FPL Expert Ben Crellin Opens Up About Autism Journey
Northumberland, England — Ben Crellin, a prominent figure in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community, recently revealed his diagnosis of level one autism. The announcement came on June 23 and has sparked a supportive wave from his followers.
Crellin, 35, shared his personal journey via social media, stating the response to his openness has been overwhelming. “I’ve never spoken so much. My life is going to change in the coming months and years,” he said.
With over 11 million registered players globally in the 2024-25 season, the FPL game, which mirrors the English football Premier League, can be complex. Understanding fixture scheduling is critical for maximizing points. Crellin’s expertise in this area has made him a vital resource for both novice and seasoned players.
Crellin’s passion for FPL began in school. He won his first mini-league and developed a love for the game, which he describes as competitive yet stress-free compared to his experience playing poker. He emphasized, “A lot of neurodiverse people like FPL; it just suits their needs.”
In the 2015-16 season, with the introduction of game-changing strategies called ‘chips,’ Crellin started sharing his scheduling tools with the FPL community. His meticulously researched color-coded schedules help players navigate ‘blank’ and ‘double’ gameweeks effectively, significantly enhancing their gameplay.
“I found the niche. It fits my life, and it’s solved a lot of my problems,” he said, noting that connecting with others online has greatly impacted his mental health.
Following his autism revelation, Crellin received nearly a million views on his post, with hundreds of supportive messages from followers who identified with his experience or were inspired to explore their neurodiversity.
“I’ve been lucky to be treated the way I am. It couldn’t have gone better,” he reflected on the community’s response, which he deemed supportive and loving.
Looking ahead, Crellin is optimistic. He feels empowered to use his platform to raise awareness and support for autism while enjoying the structured environment that FPL provides. “FPL is perfect for me. I just want it to last as long as possible,” he concluded.
