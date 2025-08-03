France, U.K., Canada to Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza Conflict

TORONTO, Canada — France, the United Kingdom, and Canada are preparing to formally recognize the state of Palestine as early as September. This decision comes in the wake of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has escalated over the past 22 months of conflict, primarily involving Israel and Hamas.

The recognition move is largely symbolic, according to experts, but holds significant diplomatic implications. Mouin Rabbani, a nonresident senior fellow with the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, noted, “When you have states with the significance and importance of France and Britain taking this measure, it does leave the sense of a dam breaking.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has assured Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas of France’s support, stating the country intends to recognize Palestinian statehood and also calls for an immediate ceasefire in the region. Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has outlined conditions for recognition that include halting Israeli settlement expansions and committing to a two-state solution.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his government’s intention to recognize Palestine, tied to democratic reforms including elections in the Palestinian Authority. Carney cited the humanitarian situation in Gaza and actions by Hamas as reasons for the shift in foreign policy.

Israeli officials and U.S. leaders, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have criticized this move, claiming it rewards terrorism and undermines peace efforts. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed that recognizing a Palestinian state would unfairly benefit Hamas’s actions.

As the situation develops, these countries are expected to announce their recognition at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly. The recognition efforts reflect rising public pressure in the U.K. and Canada, with polls indicating strong support for recognizing Palestine among their citizens.

However, the recognition may complicate relations within the U.N. Security Council, where the U.S. remains the only permanent member opposed to such a measure. Experts indicate that this diplomatic shift could raise further tensions and influence the ongoing discussions related to peace in the Middle East.

In Gaza, the response has been cautiously optimistic, as some Palestinians express gratitude for the recognition. As stated by journalist Imad Abu Shawish, recognition brings them a step closer to their dream of an independent state.