Sports
France Defeats Ukraine 2-0 in World Cup Qualifier
WROCLAW, Poland — France secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Ukraine on Friday evening in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The match, held at Arena Wroclaw, featured goals from Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe.
France started strong, with Olise finding the net in the 10th minute after receiving a well-placed pass from Bradley Barcola. Despite Ukraine’s attempts to fight back, including a close chance by Artem Dovbyk that hit the post, they struggled to penetrate the solid French defense.
In the latter part of the game, Mbappe doubled France’s lead in the 82nd minute, showcasing his speed and skill to escape his marker and finish past Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. After the goal, France maintained control and successfully reduced Ukraine’s scoring opportunities.
France’s head coach Didier Deschamps praised his team’s performance but noted moments of missed chances could have made the scoreline more comfortable. Deschamps remarked, “We created a lot but didn’t make the most of it. Still, a 2-0 win is satisfying.”
Ukraine, led by coach Serhii Rebrov, played their home matches in Poland due to ongoing safety concerns in their country. Rebrov included several key players, including Oleksandr Zinchenko and Artem Dovbyk, but they failed to capitalize on their scoring opportunities.
France will next host Iceland on Tuesday, while Ukraine travels to Azerbaijan. This match marks the beginning of a competitive four-team group format, with only the top team qualifying automatically for the World Cup.
