France and Germany Clash in Women’s Euro 2025 Quarterfinal

BASEL, Switzerland — France takes on Germany in the quarterfinal of the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship today at St. Jakob-Park, starting at 9 PM CEST (3 PM ET). The match features two of Europe’s top women’s soccer teams, with France being undefeated in the tournament so far.

France won Group D and has shown impressive form, while Germany finished as runners-up in Group C. Notably, France’s captain, Aissatou Sow Mbock, will make her first start after recovering from a calf injury. She partners with Maelle Lakrar, who returns from a hamstring issue.

Germany’s lineup has raised eyebrows, with key players like Lea Schuller and Laura Freigang absent. Giovanna Hoffmann leads the charge for Germany in a defensive 5-4-1 formation, indicating a tactical shift to counter-attack strategies.

Delphine Cascarino of France has emerged as a standout player, netting two goals and providing two assists in her last three appearances. She scored twice in a recent match against the Netherlands, helping France secure the top spot in their group.

The match, expected to be a tactical battle, will decide who progresses to the semifinals. The stakes are high, with both teams eager to capture the Euro title.

Germany, despite having a commanding history in the tournament, is looking to rebound after mixed results in previous matches. The anticipation is palpable as fans await the kickoff to witness who will move a step closer to becoming champions.

As the game draws nearer, excitement grows for what can be one of the tournament’s highlights.