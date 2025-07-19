Sports
France and Germany Clash in Women’s Euro 2025 Quarterfinal
BASEL, Switzerland — France takes on Germany in the quarterfinal of the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship today at St. Jakob-Park, starting at 9 PM CEST (3 PM ET). The match features two of Europe’s top women’s soccer teams, with France being undefeated in the tournament so far.
France won Group D and has shown impressive form, while Germany finished as runners-up in Group C. Notably, France’s captain, Aissatou Sow Mbock, will make her first start after recovering from a calf injury. She partners with Maelle Lakrar, who returns from a hamstring issue.
Germany’s lineup has raised eyebrows, with key players like Lea Schuller and Laura Freigang absent. Giovanna Hoffmann leads the charge for Germany in a defensive 5-4-1 formation, indicating a tactical shift to counter-attack strategies.
Delphine Cascarino of France has emerged as a standout player, netting two goals and providing two assists in her last three appearances. She scored twice in a recent match against the Netherlands, helping France secure the top spot in their group.
The match, expected to be a tactical battle, will decide who progresses to the semifinals. The stakes are high, with both teams eager to capture the Euro title.
Germany, despite having a commanding history in the tournament, is looking to rebound after mixed results in previous matches. The anticipation is palpable as fans await the kickoff to witness who will move a step closer to becoming champions.
As the game draws nearer, excitement grows for what can be one of the tournament’s highlights.
Recent Posts
- Saudi Prince Al-Waleed, the Sleeping Prince, passes away at 36
- D.C. United Appoints Swiss Manager René Weiler as Head Coach
- Former U.S. Open Champion Banned from Oakmont Country Club
- Community Cleans Up Lamoille River After Recent Flooding
- Jaguars 14U Elite Advances to Quarterfinals of NFL Flag Championship
- France and Germany Clash in Women’s Euro 2025 Quarterfinal
- Rasmus Hojgaard Takes Aim for British Open Glory
- Scheffler Maintains Lead on Moving Day at 2025 Open Championship
- Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle Limits Ages, Changes Format
- UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Set for Historic Showdown
- Heavy Rains Cause Cancellation of Multiple KBO Games
- Saints Sign Tyler Shough to Fully Guaranteed Rookie Contract
- Carlos Alcaraz Leads Tennis Earnings Year-to-Date with $9.51 Million
- Vinicius Oliveira Prepares for UFC 318 After Rapid Rise in Bantamweight
- Dustin Poirier’s Retirement Fight Sparks Gratitude from Fellow Fighter
- Patricio Pitbull Prepares for UFC Comeback in Isolation
- Madrid and Barcelona Maneuver in 2025 Transfer Market as Liverpool Stirs
- Fanning Sisters Dine in Style Ahead of New Project Announcement
- Over 67,000 Cases of Power Stick Deodorant Recalled Nationwide
- Thymen Arensman Wins Stage 14 of Tour de France in Dramatic Finish