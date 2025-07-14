France Grants More Autonomy to New Caledonia Amid Calls for Independence

PARIS, France — France has reached a historic agreement with New Caledonia that grants the overseas territory more autonomy while stopping short of full independence sought by many of its indigenous inhabitants. The pact, announced on Saturday, establishes a ‘State of New Caledonia’ which will remain part of France but allows for the creation of a distinct Caledonian nationality alongside French nationality.

President Emmanuel Macron described the deal as a ‘bet on trust’ and a significant step towards repairing the island’s relations with France after last year’s violence. In May 2024, protests erupted in the Pacific archipelago over proposed electoral reforms that would have expanded voting rights for non-indigenous residents, raising fears of marginalizing the indigenous Kanaks.

Kanak lawmaker Emmanuel Tjibaou, who participated in the negotiations, expressed optimism about the agreement. ‘This text does not mention the word independence, but it opens up a structured, progressive, legally regulated, and politically legitimate path,’ Tjibaou said.

The 13-page accord must still undergo parliamentary approval and a public vote in New Caledonia, anticipated for February of next year. Lawmaker Nicolas Metzdorf called the agreement an intelligent compromise that emerged from demanding dialogue.

The economic situation in New Caledonia is pressing, with many officials emphasizing the need to rehabilitate its nickel-dependent economy. Last year’s violence, which resulted in 14 fatalities, is estimated to have cost the territory around €2 billion ($2.3 billion), or 10% of its gross domestic product.

Macron stated that this accord recognizes the aspirations of New Caledonians and paves the way for a more sustainable future. Both chambers of the French parliament are expected to vote on the agreement in the fourth quarter of this year, with a referendum set for 2026.

New Caledonia has been under French rule since the 1850s and became an overseas territory after World War II. The ongoing struggle for independence among the Kanaks continues, as many still demand full autonomy from France.