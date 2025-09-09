Sports
France Prepares for Iceland Match in Euro Qualifiers with Star-Studded Lineup
PARIS, France – The French national football team is set to kick off its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a challenging match against Iceland after facing Ukraine. Coach Didier Deschamps is keenly aware of the importance of securing a victory and has crafted a lineup that balances defensive strength, midfield power, and a luxury attack led by Kylian Mbappé.
The starting eleven for Les Bleus shows great promise. In goal, Mike Maignan, the AC Milan goalkeeper, has become the natural successor to Hugo Lloris. With excellent reflexes and strong ball-handling skills, Maignan provides confidence to his defense and is expected to play a pivotal role in keeping a clean sheet against Iceland.
On the right flank, Jules Koundé adapts to his role as a right-back, despite being more accustomed to playing center-back at his club. Koundé’s versatility is crucial for Deschamps, as he offers solid defensive capabilities and a good offensive presence.
The defensive pair includes Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich, who is known for his physical strength and speed, key traits for staving off opposing forwards. His ability to dominate aerial duels will be necessary against a team looking to exploit set pieces.
Lucas Hernández adds grit and tactical awareness to the back line. His aggressive defensive style complements Upamecano, and his versatility allows him to shift to left-back if needed.
On the left, Lucas Digne, the Aston Villa defender, combines defensive skills with offensive potential. He will look to stretch the play and create chances from the left side.
In midfield, Aurélien Tchouaméni, from Real Madrid, is integral to the team. His ability to retrieve the ball and distribute effectively makes him a vital cog in France’s engine.
Adrien Rabiot, also from AC Milan, is another dynamic presence. He contributes both defensively and offensively, bringing quality in possession and support during transitions.
The attacking midfield role will be filled by rising star Desiré Doué, whose promise and ability to create space on the right flank are seen as essential against tight defenses like that of Iceland.
Flanking Mbappé will be Ousmane Dembélé, the PSG winger known for his unpredictability and dribbling skills. His synergy with Mbappé enhances France’s offensive arsenal.
Completing the lineup is Marcus Thuram from Inter Milan, who has seen a rise in his game quality. His versatility across the front line makes him a valuable asset.
Finally, Kylian Mbappé stands as the undisputed captain and key player for the French team. His unmatched speed and scoring ability make him the focal point of France’s attack, as they aim to start their qualifying campaign on a strong note against Iceland.
Recent Posts
- Diego Luna and Mayor Macías Close 10th Hay Festival in Querétaro
- Purata Discusses World Cup Aspirations, Praises Japan and South Korea
- Lee Kang-in Faces Competition at PSG Amid Injuries
- Atlético Bucaramanga Aims for Surprise in Liga BetPlay
- Ancelotti Expected to Rest Raphinha for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia
- Crawford Challenges Canelo in Historic Boxing Clash
- 19.7 Million Children Vaccinated in Polio Campaign Across Pakistan
- Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Begin With Intense Matchups
- Craig Conover Launches New Production Company Amid Career Evolution
- U.S. Soccer Plans Friendly Matches Against Portugal and Belgium
- Fever Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Injury Struggles
- Global Filmmakers Unite to Boycott Israeli Film Institutions Amid Gaza Crisis
- Chelsea FC Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Matches
- September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now
- AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal
- Emiliana Arango Faces Magda Linette in WTA Guadalajara Match Today
- Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement
- New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics
- Packers Sign WR Christian Watson to $13.25 Million Extension
- Álvaro Fidalgo Eyes Opportunity with Mexican National Team