France Prepares for Iceland Match in Euro Qualifiers with Star-Studded Lineup

PARIS, France – The French national football team is set to kick off its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a challenging match against Iceland after facing Ukraine. Coach Didier Deschamps is keenly aware of the importance of securing a victory and has crafted a lineup that balances defensive strength, midfield power, and a luxury attack led by Kylian Mbappé.

The starting eleven for Les Bleus shows great promise. In goal, Mike Maignan, the AC Milan goalkeeper, has become the natural successor to Hugo Lloris. With excellent reflexes and strong ball-handling skills, Maignan provides confidence to his defense and is expected to play a pivotal role in keeping a clean sheet against Iceland.

On the right flank, Jules Koundé adapts to his role as a right-back, despite being more accustomed to playing center-back at his club. Koundé’s versatility is crucial for Deschamps, as he offers solid defensive capabilities and a good offensive presence.

The defensive pair includes Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich, who is known for his physical strength and speed, key traits for staving off opposing forwards. His ability to dominate aerial duels will be necessary against a team looking to exploit set pieces.

Lucas Hernández adds grit and tactical awareness to the back line. His aggressive defensive style complements Upamecano, and his versatility allows him to shift to left-back if needed.

On the left, Lucas Digne, the Aston Villa defender, combines defensive skills with offensive potential. He will look to stretch the play and create chances from the left side.

In midfield, Aurélien Tchouaméni, from Real Madrid, is integral to the team. His ability to retrieve the ball and distribute effectively makes him a vital cog in France’s engine.

Adrien Rabiot, also from AC Milan, is another dynamic presence. He contributes both defensively and offensively, bringing quality in possession and support during transitions.

The attacking midfield role will be filled by rising star Desiré Doué, whose promise and ability to create space on the right flank are seen as essential against tight defenses like that of Iceland.

Flanking Mbappé will be Ousmane Dembélé, the PSG winger known for his unpredictability and dribbling skills. His synergy with Mbappé enhances France’s offensive arsenal.

Completing the lineup is Marcus Thuram from Inter Milan, who has seen a rise in his game quality. His versatility across the front line makes him a valuable asset.

Finally, Kylian Mbappé stands as the undisputed captain and key player for the French team. His unmatched speed and scoring ability make him the focal point of France’s attack, as they aim to start their qualifying campaign on a strong note against Iceland.