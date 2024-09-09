Sports
France Prepares for Match Against Belgium Following Heavy Loss
This evening, the French national football team, featuring players such as Theo Hernandez and Youssouf Fofana, is set to return to action against Belgium.
This match comes on the heels of a disappointing defeat to Italy last Friday, prompting the team to reevaluate its strategy moving forward.
The head coach has indicated that several changes may be made for the upcoming game, including potential rotations in the goalkeeping position.
During a pre-match press conference held yesterday, the coach stated, ‘Could there be rotations in goal? Not necessarily, but this is part of my thinking… But not necessarily.’
