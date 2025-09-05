France Prepares for World Cup Qualifying Clash Against Ukraine

PARIS, France — The French national soccer team gears up to face Ukraine in a crucial World Cup qualifying match on September 5, 2025, in Poland. This match represents not only a new beginning for many young players but also marks the end of an era for coach Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps, who led France to a stunning World Cup victory in 2018, faces skepticism from critics but has held his position through turbulent times. After taking over a struggling team back in 2014, he guided Les Bleus through various challenges, leading to three finals in major tournaments.

The current squad features a blend of seasoned stars and emerging talent. Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé are expected to take on leadership roles, although they have struggled to find a strong connection on the field together. Dembélé has been the standout player for Paris Saint-Germain, while Mbappé has faced criticism for missing recent call-ups.

As France prepares for this pivotal match, they must overcome challenges, including injury concerns with players like William Saliba and the potential absence of Mbappé due to fitness issues. Ukraine, under coach Serhiy Rebrov, poses a significant threat with talented players like Viktor Tsygankov and Artem Dovbyk.

This match is crucial for France’s quest to secure their berth for the 2026 World Cup, a tournament that promises to be pivotal, concluding an era marked by both triumphs and challenges for French football.

The match kicks off at 20:45 at Stadion Miejski, with Dutch referee Danny Makelie officiating.