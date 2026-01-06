France Reaffirms Support for Venezuela Amid Ongoing Crisis

New York, January 5, 2026 — France reiterated its unwavering commitment to the Venezuelan people during a statement made by Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jay Dharmadhikari, at the UN Security Council.

Dharmadhikari opened his remarks by congratulating the Council’s President and acknowledging UN Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo‘s comments on the situation in Venezuela. He stated that France stands in solidarity with Venezuelans enduring long-term crises, particularly since a significant election in July 2024.

On July 28, 2024, Venezuelans voted to shape their country’s future. However, Dharmadhikari noted that President Nicolás Maduro has undermined this democratic process, citing numerous irregularities and a lack of transparency. “The electoral process was marred by numerous irregularities, denying citizens their right to choose freely,” he explained.

He pointed out Maduro’s repressive tactics against dissenters and opposition members through arbitrary detentions. “France has consistently called out these unacceptable practices,” Dharmadhikari added, emphasizing the need for human rights to be respected.

Further, he condemned recent military actions against Maduro, asserting that such operations violate the UN Charter’s principles of peaceful dispute resolution. He argued that systematic breaches of international law by certain member states threaten the foundation of global order.

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is crucial for maintaining international peace,” Dharmadhikari stated. He reaffirmed France’s dedication to the UN Charter and peaceful resolutions, urging all member states to uphold these principles.

France underscored its commitment to supporting a peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela, one that respects the people’s sovereignty. “The transition must be led by Venezuelans, reflecting their choices,” he said. France looks forward to working with regional partners and the European Union to foster dialogue aimed at restoring democratic expression in Venezuela.

In closing, Dharmadhikari called for the Security Council’s commitment to this goal, stating, “This Council must play a role in supporting Venezuela’s journey toward peace and stability.”