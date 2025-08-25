France Summons US Ambassador Over Antisemitism Letter Accusations

PARIS, France — France announced it will summon US Ambassador Charles Kushner on Monday after he accused the French government of inadequately addressing rising antisemitism. In a letter published in The Wall Street Journal, Kushner criticized French President Emmanuel Macron‘s comments regarding Israel and their implication on Jewish safety in France.

Kushner, who is Jewish and related to former US President Donald Trump‘s family, stated in his letter that an increase in antisemitic incidents has occurred since the start of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023. He cited instances of violence against Jews and vandalism of Jewish-owned properties, stating, “In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street.”

The French Foreign Ministry swiftly rejected Kushner’s claims, calling them “unacceptable.” A ministry statement emphasized France’s commitment to combating antisemitism and described Kushner’s comments as interference in the country’s internal affairs. The statement highlighted the importance of maintaining respect in the transatlantic relationship.

Kushner’s open letter echoed sentiments previously expressed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu had similarly criticized Macron’s plans to recognize a Palestinian state as a potential catalyst for antisemitism in France. Kushner warned that public criticism of Israel and the push for Palestinian recognition could embolden extremist movements.

French officials noted that Macron has condemned antisemitism in the past, citing it as contrary to French values. Additionally, the government has increased security at Jewish sites in response to a rise in hate crimes related to the Gaza situation.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza began following a Hamas attack that killed approximately 1,200 people in southern Israel, leading to a swift military response that has reportedly claimed over 60,000 lives in Gaza, according to reports from the territory’s Hamas-led health ministry.

In a broader context, the French government plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state during an upcoming UN meeting, a move that has sparked backlash from both Israel and the United States, who argue it undermines peace efforts.