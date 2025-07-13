France vs. Wales: Euro 2025 Showdown in Sankt Gallen

Sankt Gallen, Switzerland — France will face Wales on July 13, 2025, in a crucial UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 group stage match at 3 p.m. ET. This game is particularly important for Wales, who are looking to keep their hopes alive after a disappointing loss in their opening match.

After a strong start to the tournament, France enters this match with confidence, having defeated England 2-1 in their previous game. Goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore helped secure the victory, indicating France’s attacking prowess and strong team cohesion.

“Coming off our last win, we feel ready to take on Wales. We want to secure our spot in the quarterfinals,” said France head coach Hervé Renard.

On the other side, Wales are under pressure after losing 3-0 to the Netherlands. They need a win against France and a significant goal margin, or a draw could severely hinder their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Wales captain Jess Fishlock expressed her determination ahead of the match. “We know we have to put our best foot forward. Every game matters at this stage,” she stated.

Fans can expect an intense game as Wales aims to tighten their defense and capitalize on any chances against the French players who have been in top form. The urgency from Wales will be palpable as they try to shift momentum in their favor.

Live coverage of the match will be available on FOX Sports, providing fans with all the excitement and action as both teams navigate through this critical phase of Euro 2025.