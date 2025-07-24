Frances Tiafoe Advances at ATP 500 with Strong Performance

Washington, D.C. — Frances Tiafoe defeated Andrey Rublev on July 24, 2025, at the ATP 500 event, advancing to the round of 16.

Tiafoe, currently ranked No. 11 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, secured the match with a scoreline of 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. He displayed resilience by breaking Rublev’s serve at a crucial moment in the final set.

“I didn’t play the best today, but I want to win more like that,” Tiafoe said post-match. He noted his strong performance in service games, winning 87 percent of his first-serve points.

This victory marks Tiafoe’s continued success in Washington, where he has reached the quarter-finals for the past three years, including a semi-final appearance last year.

Tiafoe’s next match will be against last year’s finalist, who secured his place by defeating Andrea Cobolli 6-2, 7-6(3). Tiafoe currently holds a 1-0 record against Cobolli in their head-to-head series.

In another match, an emerging frontrunner, known as #NextGenATP, upset World No. 10 Rublev, showcasing impressive consistency and tactical play that forced 43 unforced errors from the veteran player.