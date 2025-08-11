Frances Tiafoe Awards Russell Lokko $30,000 Scholarship in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH – Frances Tiafoe, the current No. 14 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, made a significant impact off the court on August 10, 2025. During a day at the tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Tiafoe presented a $30,000 scholarship to Russell Lokko, a rising junior at the University of Louisville.

The scholarship, distributed through the USTA Foundation’s Fund, will assist Lokko in covering his college expenses for his final two years, allowing him to graduate debt-free. Tiafoe expressed his excitement about the opportunity to help, stating, “This is great, I’m excited to get it out.” He added, “For me, [being] the son of immigrants, I know how it is,” emphasizing his understanding of the struggle many families face in financing education.

Lokko, who grew up in Trenton, New Jersey, appreciated the generous gift and the responsibility it alleviates from his family. “I’m super excited. I’m really blessed for Frances to give me that cheque,” he said. He further stated, “Growing up, Frances has always been a role model for me,” highlighting the importance of representation in sports.

The day was more than just about the scholarship; Lokko shadowed Tiafoe throughout the tournament, gaining insights from the experienced player. He even had the chance to watch Tiafoe compete from his player box during his opening-round match.

Tiafoe spoke on the significance of giving back, encouraging Lokko to stay true to himself and continue striving for greatness. “When you get a chance, you have to grab it with two hands and use it to the best of your ability,” Tiafoe advised. “But ultimately, I did this because of the guy you are. Keep being you, keep standing on your morals, and keep striving to be great.”