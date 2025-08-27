Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield: Tennis’s Power Couple

New York, NY

Frances Tiafoe, a rising star in the tennis world, is currently dating Ayan Broomfield, a former Canadian professional tennis player. Their relationship has been a topic of interest since they went public in 2018 after being introduced by mutual friend Victoria Duval in 2015.

Tiafoe, 27, gained significant attention at the 2022 US Open, where he became the first American man to reach the semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006. His charismatic playing style and crowd engagement have made him popular among young fans. He has been featured in rap songs and has a strong presence in fashion and celebrity events.

Although Tiafoe has not yet achieved the same accolades as top players like Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, he has made his mark in the sport with over $14.9 million in prize money earned throughout his career. His partnerships with brands like Lululemon and Nike have further solidified his status.

Broomfield, 28, reached a career-high rank of No. 680 in singles and No. 467 in doubles in 2015. Since her playing days, she has transitioned into content creation and media, even serving as a body double for Venus Williams in the 2021 film “King Richard.” Their relationship, marked by shared interests in tennis and media, has strengthened over the years.

According to Tiafoe, the moment he saw Michelle Obama cheering for him during his thrilling semifinal match at the 2022 US Open was one of the highlights of his career. “That was the best thing that happened to me during the tournament,” he said. Broomfield has been a source of support for Tiafoe, and together, they represent a formidable couple in the tennis community.