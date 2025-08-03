Frances Tiafoe Faces Alex de Minaur in Round of 16

Toronto, Ontario, Canada — American tennis player Frances Tiafoe is set to clash with Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open on August 3, 2025. This highly anticipated match comes as both players seek to make a significant impact in the tournament, which is a crucial event leading up to the US Open.

Tiafoe, ranked among the top players, advanced to this stage after defeating Yosuke Watanuki in a challenging three-set match, winning 1-6, 7-5, 7-6. He followed that with a victory over Aleksandar Vukic, taking the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The American crowd favorite is aiming for his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

On the other side of the court, de Minaur comes into the match with a significant advantage, having received a walkover from his second-round opponent Christopher O'Connell, allowing him to rest after claiming his 10th ATP title in Washington, D.C. He is known for his strong performances on hard courts, especially this season with a 79% win rate.

The two players have faced each other four times previously, with de Minaur leading the head-to-head 3-1. Their last match was in November 2022 at the Rolex Paris Masters, where Tiafoe secured a significant victory.

The match will take place at Sobeys Stadium, where both players will look to capitalize on their strengths. Tiafoe is known for his powerful first serve and aggressive forehand, while de Minaur is recognized for his quick court coverage and return capabilities.

As the match approaches, fans are eager to see if Tiafoe can overcome de Minaur’s strong track record and push forward in his quest for a Masters 1000 title in Toronto.