Francisco Comesana Faces Marco Trungelliti in Swiss Open Showdown

Gstaad, Switzerland – Francisco Comesana, ranked 74th in the ATP, will compete against fellow Argentine Marco Trungelliti, ranked 147th, in the first round of the Swiss Open Gstaad on July 15, 2025. This highly anticipated match happens at the Roy Emerson Arena and is expected to start at 6:30 PM AEST.

Comesana enters the match as a slight favorite with odds of -160, indicating a 61.5% chance of winning, while Trungelliti has odds of +125, reflecting a 44.4% probability of victory, according to the latest betting lines. Despite his ranking, Comesana faces challenges after suffering a four-match losing streak, including a quick exit from Wimbledon.

In contrast, Trungelliti is coming off a strong performance, having won both of his qualifying matches to secure his spot in the tournament. He recently triumphed at the Lyon Challenger and reached the semifinals in Heilbronn. Trungelliti has also shown a favorable head-to-head record against Comesana, leading their previous encounters 2-1.

As they prepare for the match, Comesana’s form on clay this season adds an intriguing layer to the competition. He reached the semifinals in Rio de Janeiro and made the finals on the Challenger Tour in Oeiras. Nonetheless, Trungelliti’s recent title win could give him an edge as they both aim for a spot in the Round of 16.

The Gstaad Open is notable for its outdoor clay surface, which traditionally favors players with strong baseline games. Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and on the Tennis Channel in the U.S. The matchup promises to be exciting as both players seek to advance in the tournament.