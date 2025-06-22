Francisco Lindor Leads NL All-Star Voting, Poised for First Selection as a Met

ATLANTA — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is gaining momentum as he leads the National League All-Star voting for his position. With the first voting results released this week, Lindor has 1,019,273 votes, significantly ahead of his competitors, including Mookie Betts with 597,188 votes.

In a press conference Wednesday, Lindor expressed gratitude for the fan support, stating, “I appreciate the love the fans have been giving me… It would be an honor and it would be a dream.” This would mark the first All-Star selection for Lindor since his time with the Cleveland Indians in 2019.

Despite going 0-for-4 in the game prior, Lindor’s performance this season has been impressive. He has a batting average of .279 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 70 games. His OPS of .828 ranks him among the top shortstops in the National League.

The Mets are currently performing well, holding the best record in the NL, with Lindor’s leadership shining through. His contributions on the field, combined with his fan engagement, have solidified his status as a critical player for the franchise.

Injuries have affected the Mets, with Brett Baty unavailable due to groin discomfort, and Mark Vientos expected to make his return from injury soon. The team is preparing for tough challenges ahead but looks to Lindor for continued guidance.

The All-Star Game will be held on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, with voting concluding on June 26. Lindor is poised for a strong finish to the voting, potentially earning his fifth career All-Star appearance as the starting shortstop.

As more fans rally behind him, Lindor’s journey represents not just individual success but also hope for a team characterized by recent struggles and a search for stability.