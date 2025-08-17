Francisco Lindor Shines as Mets Rally Against Mariners

NEW YORK, NY — Francisco Lindor is enjoying a remarkable turnaround during a critical stretch for the New York Mets. The All-Star shortstop recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game during Saturday’s matchup against the Seattle Mariners, contributing to a 3-1 victory.

Lindor went 2-for-4 at the plate, adding an RBI and a stolen base, as he continued to build on his impressive performance that has seen him bat 10-for-16 with six RBIs in his last four games. “I am riding a good wave right now for sure,” Lindor remarked, acknowledging his struggles earlier in the season. Just weeks ago, he held a .634 OPS over a disappointing 60-game stretch.

In Saturday’s game, Lindor’s third-inning double marked the Mets’ first run. He later helped spark a rally in the seventh inning, as his single and stolen base contributed to two additional runs on the board. That stolen base marked his 20th of the season, achieving a 20/20 milestone for the fifth time in his career, making him the first shortstop in Major League Baseball history to reach this achievement.

Meanwhile, rookie pitcher Nolan McLean made his MLB debut, throwing 5 ¹/₃ innings of shutout ball, reflecting a moment of promise for the Mets, who have struggled this season. McLean became the sixth player to debut for the Mets this season, showing the team’s commitment to infusing fresh talent into the lineup.

Manager Carlos Mendoza noted the difficulties the Mets have faced in recent games, but emphasized that the team needed to adapt by creating space for new talent. “It was not an easy one after Friday’s game,” Mendoza mentioned, referring to the team’s recent performance.

Juan Soto, playing for the Washington Nationals, made headlines as well by hitting his 30th homer of the season on Friday. He joined an elite group of players who reached this milestone in their first season with the franchise, which includes well-known names like Frank Thomas and Pete Alonso.

This positive momentum with Lindor and McLean serves as a beacon of hope as the Mets look to improve upon their recent performances and regain their footing in the league.