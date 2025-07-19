Francisco Prado Faces Must-Win Fight at UFC 318

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Francisco Prado understands the stakes of his upcoming fight at UFC 318. The Argentinian fighter is on a two-fight losing streak and holds a 1-3 record in the promotion. He faces Nikolay Veretennikov at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday. Another loss could jeopardize his position in the UFC, something Prado is eager to avoid.

“Of course I’ve thought about it,” Prado said in Spanish, discussing his career’s turning point. “It is very important for me to get the result this weekend, and that’s why I worked so hard in this camp – which I will show. I feel great, well prepared, and the result is coming.”

Prado, 23, boasts a professional record of 12 wins and 3 losses (1-3 in UFC) and sees opportunities in his matchup against Veretennikov. The Russian fighter also has a striking style and holds a record of 12-6 (0-2 in UFC). Prado remains confident, predicting a quick finish on fight night.

“This weekend, I’m going to give it my all,” he stated. “I know this guy is a striker, and we’ll see if he wants to come strike. I’m going after him, and I expect to knock him out in the first round.”

Previously, Prado fought most of his bouts at 155 pounds. However, after his last fight against Jake Matthews, he decided to move up to welterweight. Prado does not plan to return to lightweight, asserting that welterweight feels more right for him.

“Goodbye, 155,” he declared. “I feel great at this weight class, and I think I’ll be staying here for a long time. The truth is that it’s way healthier for me. What affected me the most was my health.”

Prado explained how cutting weight for 155 was detrimental over time. “I still have like 10 years of career left. I didn’t think that would be good for me, and that’s why I switched,” he said.

Training at American Top Team has also contributed to his fitness. “There’s all kind of training partners, all kinds of sizes and styles, so I have no problem with that. I’ve been training with welterweights, and what I like is that I don’t get injured as easily. My body is well-fed and strong, and I feel great.”