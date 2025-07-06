Franco Colapinto Faces Pressure After Q1 Crash at British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom — Franco Colapinto crashed out of Q1 during qualifying for the British Grand Prix on July 5, 2025. Despite this setback, the 22-year-old Alpine driver stated he is ‘not very concerned’ about rumors regarding his future with the team.

With eight minutes to go in Q1, Colapinto lost control at the final corner and spun into the barriers, prompting a red flag. Although he managed to drive back to the pits, he stopped shortly after exiting Copse corner, where the team instructed him to halt the car.

Reflecting on the incident, Colapinto told Motorsport.com, ‘Yeah, I just lost the rear in the last corner. I was going on power and I clipped the wall. It was a pity, but there was definitely something we could have done.’ He acknowledged the team’s decision to stop him after the crash, calling the qualifying session ‘not good’ on his part.

Colapinto, who filled in for rookie driver Jack Doohan starting with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May, faced mounting speculation regarding his position, especially with the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix. However, he remained focused on his performance. ‘I just need to keep working and trying to help the team improve the car,’ he explained. ‘Today was not ideal. We found some good steps but definitely not what we wanted.’

As a result of the crash, Colapinto is set to start from the 20th position on the grid, but he may advance to 19th due to a ten-place grid penalty affecting a Haas driver.

Colapinto commented on his ongoing challenges, noting the importance of continued progress. ‘I’m still struggling quite a lot, but there was something we could have done,’ he said. ‘We need to do a couple of steps for the next couple of races.’