Franco Mastantuono’s Rise From YouTube Dreamer to Football Star

Buenos Aires, Argentina — Franco Mastantuono, a promising young footballer, has transitioned from aspiring YouTuber to a rising star at River Plate. At just 10 years old, he began his first video in 2017, greeting viewers with, “Hello friends, welcome to my channel.” However, it was his football talent that caught attention and shaped his future.

Mastantuono started playing organized football at River de Azul, where his father coached. In 2019, he joined River Plate after impressing scouts who saw his potential during a trial. His performance in the youth teams led to his debut on the first team in January 2024 at the age of 16.

In February 2024, he made headlines by becoming River Plate’s youngest goalscorer during a 3-0 victory against Excursionistas. The dates of his debut and first goal are now tattooed on his left arm, a symbol of his rapid ascent in football.

Now 17, Mastantuono has made a name for himself as a key player in River Plate’s starting lineup, drawing interest from top European clubs. This month, Real Madrid announced they would pay €63.2 million for him, with his transfer set for August 14—his 18th birthday.

Before joining Madrid, Mastantuono aims to shine at the Club World Cup with River Plate. In a recent match against Urawa Red Diamonds, he played a pivotal role, often drifting inside in a 4-3-3 formation, contributing to the team’s attacking strategies.

As a playmaker, Mastantuono utilizes his technical skills, frequently dropping back to create passing opportunities. His unique ability to dribble and pass swiftly under pressure sets him apart on the field, allowing him to strike the ball with precision.

During a match against Gimnasia, he nearly scored after executing a clever maneuver that showcased his control and shooting technique. His dribbling skills enable him to navigate tight spaces effectively, making him a constant threat to the opposing defense.

Mastantuono’s potential is evident in his off-the-ball movement, as he displays intelligence in exploiting gaps and creating goal-scoring opportunities. While he has excelled in assisting goals, improving his aggressiveness in critical attacking moments will enhance his game.

Fans anticipate whether Mastantuono will develop into a prolific goalscorer or a creative playmaker—and perhaps both. Although he initially sought fame through YouTube, his remarkable talent on the pitch is the focus now, with compilations of his highlights circulating online.

As he prepares for the next chapter of his career with Real Madrid, the football world watches closely for the impact this young star will make.