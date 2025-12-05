François Arnaud Opens Up About His Bisexuality

TORONTO, Canada — François Arnaud, the 40-year-old actor known for his role as Scott Hunter in the new series ‘Heated Rivalry,’ has recently shared candid thoughts about his sexuality. He is best recognized for his work in ‘Schitt's Creek‘ and has become a prominent figure in this season’s most talked-about show.

On Bisexual Visibility Day, Arnaud took to social media to discuss his experiences and the challenges of being a bisexual man in the public eye. In his heartfelt post, he recounted a conversation with co-workers about a trip he took with an ex-girlfriend, sparking a moment of reflection about how to convey his identity without feeling misunderstood.

“Perhaps out of fear of oversharing, under the guise of privacy, maybe because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency,” he wrote. He emphasized the stigma surrounding bisexuality, stating that acknowledging his sexuality often feels cumbersome and complicated. Arnaud affirmed, “But I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible.”

Arnaud’s character, Scott Hunter, is also a professional hockey player struggling with his sexual orientation in a competitive sports environment, mirroring his own real-life struggles. In the show, Scott maintains his secret while nurturing a relationship with Kip Grady, portrayed by Robbie G.K. The series explores themes of love and acceptance in a male-dominated sphere.

As ‘Heated Rivalry’ continues to air new episodes every Friday on HBO Max and Crave Canada, Arnaud’s portrayal of Scott has resonated with viewers, highlighting significant issues surrounding bisexuality and representation in media.