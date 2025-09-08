Francois Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil in France

PARIS – Francois Bayrou, France’s fourth prime minister in three years, is set to face a confidence vote on Monday. The vote comes at a critical time for the euro zone’s second-largest economy, as political uncertainty deepens.

The potential collapse of Bayrou’s government is expected to exacerbate France’s political paralysis. This situation poses challenges for Europe, which is striving for unity in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the rise of China, and ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

France’s financial stability is also at stake, as the country grapples with a worsening debt situation. Last year, France’s budget deficit reached nearly double the European Union‘s 3% limit of economic output, with public debt soaring to 113.9% of GDP. Risk premiums for holding French debt have increased as bond spreads widen.

The confidence vote is scheduled for Monday afternoon, following a series of intense discussions and media appearances by Bayrou since he announced his candidacy on August 25. Despite his efforts, it appears he has not been able to secure a majority in parliament.