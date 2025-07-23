Sports
Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
Santiago del Estero, Argentina — Frank Fabra made his anticipated return to the starting lineup for Boca Juniors in the Copa Argentina on July 23, 2025. The match against Atlético Tucumán took place at the Estadio Madre de Ciudades, marking a significant milestone for both Fabra and the team.
Marcos Rojo, eager to return from injury, expressed his excitement before the match. He shared his thoughts at the stadium entrance, highlighting the importance of the game’s knockout stage.
Before the match, Boca Juniors engaged in their warm-up sessions on the field. Leandro Paredes was noted for greeting fans enthusiastically, lifting his arms in acknowledgment of the crowd in Santiago del Estero.
Just minutes prior to kickoff, Rojo took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his warm-up gear alongside a ball, captioning it with “how I miss this.” He has not played since May 10, when Boca won against Lanús on penalties in the Copa’s Round of 16. Speculation had surrounded Rojo’s potential transfers to Estudiantes or Independiente, though no negotiations materialized.
The head coach of Boca Juniors made a strategic choice to start Fabra in the lineup due to a minor overload injury to Lautaro Blanco. Marcelo Saracchi was also an option for the left back position but was not included in the final squad.
ESPN and TyC Sports confirmed that Fabra would start the match, leading to some surprise in the lineup. Boca Juniors kicked off with Agustín Marchesín in goal and included players like Juan Barinaga, Rodrigo Battaglia, Marco Pellegrino, Frank Fabra, Williams Alarcón, Leandro Paredes, Malcom Braida, Alan Velasco, Edinson Cavani, and Miguel Merentiel. Fabra’s last official match was on February 8, where he played only 20 minutes in a loss to Racing Club, totaling just 132 minutes on the field in 2025.
As anticipation built for the match, fans looked forward to witnessing the team compete hard for a place in the tournament’s next round.
