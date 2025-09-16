Entertainment
Frank Grillo Discusses Shared Scenes in Superman and Captain America Films
Cleveland, Ohio — Actor Frank Grillo revealed that his character’s scenes in the DC movie “Superman” share a filming location with a scene from his previous work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” This surprising connection highlights the intertwining nature of superhero films.
Grillo, who portrays General Rick Flag Sr. in the DC Universe, shared the details during a podcast discussion. He noted that the street where he filmed a pivotal moment in “Superman” is the same location where he arrested Captain America. “We shot Captain America right there. We shot on that street,” Grillo said, adding, “I arrested Captain America down the block! Isn’t that crazy? Right down the block was when I nabbed Captain America.”
In the MCU, Grillo appeared as Brock Rumlow, a double agent for Hydra who later becomes the mercenary Crossbones, reprising this role in “Captain America: Civil War.” Now, Grillo is firmly planted in the DC Universe after making his live-action debut as Rick Flag Sr. in this summer’s “Superman,” having previously voiced the character in the animated series “Creature Commandos.”
Currently, Grillo is reprising his role opposite John Cena, who plays Christopher Smith, in the upcoming project where Flag is identified as the acting director of ARGUS. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the new Peacemaker season 2, which is currently airing weekly on HBO Max in the United States and NOW in the United Kingdom.
The crossover possibilities continue to excite fans, making the superhero genre even more interconnected.
