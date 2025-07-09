Frank Layden, Utah Jazz Coaching Legend, Dies at 93

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Frank Layden, the longtime coach and general manager of the Utah Jazz, has died at the age of 93. Layden passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, as confirmed by multiple sources including the Deseret News.

Born on January 5, 1932, in Brooklyn, Layden’s coaching career began at Niagara University in New York. He transitioned to the NBA as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks from 1976 to 1979 before making his way to Utah.

In 1979, Layden was appointed general manager of the New Orleans Jazz, who relocated to Salt Lake City the following year. He became head coach in 1981, replacing Tom Nissalke, and held the position until 1989. Under Layden, the Jazz had a record of 277 wins and 294 losses.

Layden was honored as the NBA Coach of the Year in 1984, during a remarkable season where the Jazz achieved their first winning record at 45-37. He was also named Executive of the Year that same year, a dual accomplishment that highlighted his impact on the franchise.

His time as head coach included five playoff appearances, with the team reaching the conference semifinals three times. Layden was instrumental in drafting Hall of Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone, who would lead the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

After stepping down from coaching in 1989, Layden continued to serve as the team’s president and general manager. He later returned to coaching in the late 1990s with the WNBA’s Utah Starzz, finishing that stint in 1999.

Throughout his career, Layden was known for his humor and ability to connect with players and fans. In a 2023 interview, Layden reflected on the Jazz’s initial struggles in Salt Lake and praised the community’s support for the team.

Frank Layden leaves behind a legacy as one of the most beloved figures in basketball, celebrated for his contributions to the game and the community. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and their family.