Frank Ocean’s Homer Jewelry Brand Makes a Bold Comeback

New York, NY — Frank Ocean‘s jewelry brand, Homer, has made a surprising return after nearly two years of inactivity. Initially launched in 2018 with little fanfare, the brand saw a revival this summer, coinciding with the opening of new stores in Los Angeles and London.

Homer, which focuses on fine jewelry, rubber accessories, and scarves, had been dormant for a time. Its last Instagram update was in June 2023, leaving fans uncertain about the brand’s future. However, in 2025, Homer burst back into the fashion scene with a refreshed image and an updated New York store located in the Jewelers Exchange building.

The latest collection includes pieces from the newly launched Frankenstein-Cord jewelry line, co-designed with New York jewelry designer Barry Kieselstein-Cord. Notable items include a High Jewelry Necklace made of 18k white gold and featuring over 2,200 lab-grown diamonds, priced at an astonishing $700,000.

Ocean has made it clear that Homer aims to compete with luxury names like Cartier. He previously stated, “I didn’t want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier” when the brand debuted. While the most expensive items have not recently matched that million-dollar mark, several pieces remain in a similar luxury price range.

Despite the high prices, Homer has successfully sold out several items online, including a $535 pendant and a $29,500 XL-sized piece. The New York location features an elegant display of jewelry that highlights Ocean’s vision for the brand.

Visitors to the store can expect a vibrant atmosphere with sparkling lab-grown diamonds and minimalist packaging. While Ocean does not frequently appear at the store, he was present during its 2021 opening, reflecting his modest approach to public appearances.

With Homer back in the spotlight, fans and jewelry enthusiasts alike are eager to see how the brand evolves in the future.