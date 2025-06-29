Frank Ocean Releases Long-Awaited Vinyl Edition of ‘Channel Orange’

Los Angeles, CA — Frank Ocean has finally released the much-anticipated vinyl edition of his debut album, ‘Channel Orange.’ The record, which fans have waited for since Ocean promised its arrival six years ago, is now available for order on his official website as a 2xLP package priced at $69.

The vinyl features new alternate cover artwork and includes the album spread across two black discs, all housed in a special gatefold packaging. According to the listing, customers should allow four to six weeks for fulfillment of their orders.

<p'Channel Orange' was originally released digitally and on CD in 2012, but has not been available on vinyl due to the master rights being held by Def Jam Recordings at that time. Ocean has since regained those rights, paving the way for this release.

Ocean expressed his excitement about the vinyl during a past interview with Zane Lowe, stating, “It’ll be a glorious day for me personally.” Fans had to rely on unofficial and bootleg versions of the album until now.

This release marks a significant moment for vinyl collectors, as Ocean’s previous albums, ‘Blonde’ and ‘Endless,’ have also been highly coveted and sold out on his website. While ‘Blonde’ has seen reissues, ‘Channel Orange’ is now officially available for the first time in this format.

Moreover, Ocean’s luxury brand, Homer, announced its expansion with two new stores opening in London’s Hatton Garden and Downtown Los Angeles, coinciding with the vinyl release.

Fans and collectors alike can now look forward to adding this historic release to their collections, as Ocean continues to make waves in the music and fashion industries.