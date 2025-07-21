Frank Ocean Unveils Jewelry Collection with Rosalía as Model

NEW YORK, NY — Frank Ocean has enlisted musician Rosalía to model his new “Frankenstein-Cord” collection from his jewelry brand, Homer. The collection is now available at Homer’s locations in New York, Los Angeles, and London, which opened in late June.

Homer showcased Rosalía wearing the HOMER x BARRY KIESELSTEIN-CORD 2 Livers With Bullet Holes High Jewelry Necklace, priced at $695,000. Other pieces in the line include the Bullet Hole Heart Pendant with Screws and the Triple Heart Belt with Screws, available in various colors and sizes.

Founded in 2018 and commercially launched in 2021, Homer is known for its luxury accessories, including jewelry and silk scarves. Rosalía and Ocean previously worked together on the song “Changes” in 2020, although it was leaked online only in 2023.

In other fashion news, Miu Miu‘s Fall/Winter 2025 “Femininities” campaign, directed by Miuccia Prada, will launch on July 21. The campaign focuses on individuality and femininity, featuring entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and actress Lou Doillon among others.

Timothée Chalamet, the Cartier and Chanel ambassador, has partnered with Cash App in his first collaboration with a financial services platform. Chalamet highlighted the importance of financial literacy in a press release regarding the campaign, which features ads in New York City and Los Angeles.

In a two-minute cinematic commercial, Chalamet visits a produce store where only outdated payment methods are accepted. A young boy, portraying the owner’s son, suggests Cash App as a modern alternative.

Lastly, Simone Bellotti, the new creative director for Jil Sander, has launched a unique project blending music and fashion. He collaborated with Italian electronic musician Bochum Welt for a conceptual EP, released along with a music video featuring local Hamburg scenes. The vinyl EP will be available for purchase in August.