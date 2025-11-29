Frank Ragnow Fails Physical, Won’t Play for Lions This Season

DETROIT, Mich. — Frank Ragnow‘s planned return to the Detroit Lions has abruptly ended. The Lions reinstated the four-time Pro Bowl center from the retired list this week, but on Saturday morning, the team announced he will not play this season due to a failed physical.

The Lions revealed in a social media post that Ragnow suffered a Grade 3 hamstring strain, which will prevent him from returning to action before the year concludes. The statement included a message that Ragnow will “forever be a Lion,” while the team now faces the challenge of finding replacement help for their offensive line.

Ragnow, 29, initially announced his retirement in June after seven NFL seasons, dealing with various injuries over his career. He had hoped to come back for the upcoming games and was scheduled to report to the team on Friday for evaluation.

Detroit’s medical staff disclosed that the injury would hinder him not just for the regular season, but also possibly the playoffs. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed initial excitement about Ragnow’s return, saying, “He wants to play, he misses the game, he misses his teammates.” He emphasized Ragnow’s importance as a valuable player and leader on the team.

This season, the Lions have performed well offensively but have struggled with the interior of their line. They rank second in rushing yards but lack consistency in their ground game. Ragnow’s absence has been felt, particularly as the Lions deal with other injuries across the offensive line.

Despite the setback, the team will look to adapt and strengthen their lineup as they aim for a playoff push. “Frank has always been a team-first guy and is a true warrior,” the Lions stated, reiterating their commitment to him.