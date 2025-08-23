Entertainment
Frank Reynolds Finds Love in Always Sunny Season Finale
LOS ANGELES, CA — Frank Reynolds has found love in the season finale of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s 17th season. During the dramatic episode, played by Danny DeVito, Frank gives his final rose to Sam, a chicken heiress portrayed by Carol Kane.
While fans celebrated their on-screen romance, the pair’s relationship was not originally guaranteed. The show’s writers had alternative endings that could have changed everything, including darker conclusions involving Frank’s competitor, dubbed ‘Cock Chewa.’
“I imagine we’ll probably want to use both of them because they were so funny,” said Charlie Day, who plays Mac. He reflected on the unexpected chemistry between DeVito and Kane, which ultimately swayed the writers’ decision. “I would be very surprised if we walked into the room and were like, ‘Well, we’re done with those actors,’” he added.
DeVito expressed enthusiasm about continuing the storyline with Kane. “The writers understood that Carol knocked it out of the park,” he stated. “I’m looking forward to doing another show with her. We have our fingers crossed for that.”
Kane shared her excitement for a possible return as well. “It’s a gift to be doing that kind of stuff with someone you trust and know so long,” she said. Both actors hope their characters’ connection will lead to more screen time in the upcoming 18th season.
As for their future together, Day seems confident that the love story isn’t over. “She seemed to have a lot of fun, so I would assume she would come back and do it, which would be great,” he said. If the stars align, viewers can expect more escapades from Frank and Sam in the next season.
