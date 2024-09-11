Frankie Beverly, Iconic R&B Artist, Passes Away at 77

Frankie Beverly, the renowned vocalist and leader of the legendary funk and soul band Maze, has died at the age of 77. His family confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement shared on social media on September 11.

The family’s statement expressed the emotional weight of losing a loved one, stating, “Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way.” They emphasized the importance of healing and requested solitude as they honor the memory of Howard Stanley Beverly, known to the world as Frankie Beverly.

In their message, the family noted, “He lived his life with pure soul, as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family, and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all.” Earlier this year, Beverly announced his retirement from music after an illustrious 50-year career.

Beverly’s final tour, titled the “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour,” commenced in March and culminated with his last performance in Philadelphia in July. ;Details surrounding the cause of his death are still forthcoming.

Beverly was born in Philadelphia and attended Germantown High School. His musical journey began with the formation of the group Blenders before recording with the Butlers. After gaining recognition from the acclaimed songwriter and producer Kenny Gamble, Beverly’s group released records under the Cameo Parkway label.

Eventually relocating to the West Coast, Beverly’s group transformed into Raw Soul and later Maze, with whom he achieved great success, releasing nine gold albums. The musician’s legacy remains embedded in the hearts of many, both in his hometown and across the globe.