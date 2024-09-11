Entertainment
Frankie Beverly, Iconic R&B Artist, Passes Away at 77
Frankie Beverly, the renowned vocalist and leader of the legendary funk and soul band Maze, has died at the age of 77. His family confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement shared on social media on September 11.
The family’s statement expressed the emotional weight of losing a loved one, stating, “Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way.” They emphasized the importance of healing and requested solitude as they honor the memory of Howard Stanley Beverly, known to the world as Frankie Beverly.
In their message, the family noted, “He lived his life with pure soul, as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family, and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all.” Earlier this year, Beverly announced his retirement from music after an illustrious 50-year career.
Beverly’s final tour, titled the “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour,” commenced in March and culminated with his last performance in Philadelphia in July. ;Details surrounding the cause of his death are still forthcoming.
Beverly was born in Philadelphia and attended Germantown High School. His musical journey began with the formation of the group Blenders before recording with the Butlers. After gaining recognition from the acclaimed songwriter and producer Kenny Gamble, Beverly’s group released records under the Cameo Parkway label.
Eventually relocating to the West Coast, Beverly’s group transformed into Raw Soul and later Maze, with whom he achieved great success, releasing nine gold albums. The musician’s legacy remains embedded in the hearts of many, both in his hometown and across the globe.
Recent Posts
- Gani Adams Critiques President Tinubu’s Administration in Open Letter
- Survivor of September 11th Attacks Shares His Story and Lessons Learned
- Claims of Kamala Harris Wearing Disguised Earpieces During Debate Debunked
- Belarus Defense Ministry Official Claims Pokémon Go as Intelligence Tool
- Trump and Harris Clash Over Foreign Policy in Latest Presidential Debate
- Borno State Government Responds to Flood Disaster in Maiduguri
- Leaders Gather for 9/11 Commemoration at Ground Zero
- Astronaut Frank L. Culbertson Jr Reflects on 9/11 from Space
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Warns of Legal Challenges Amid New Homelessness Legislation
- Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away
- Kamala Harris Highlights John McCain in Presidential Debate
- U.S. Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Amidst Political Landscape
- Roberto Luongo Makes a Splash in Beer League Hockey
- Commemoration of the 23rd Anniversary of September 11 Attacks
- 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
- Bafana Bafana Secures Dramatic Victory Against South Sudan
- Malaika Arora’s Father Passes Away: Investigation Underway
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes South Indian Film Debut in Devara: Part 1
- Public Demonstration for Justice for Fallen Artist Mohbad
- The Amazing Race Canada Renewed for Season 11