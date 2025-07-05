Frankie Grande Releases Debut Album Inspired by Sobriety Journey

London, England — Frankie Grande, the older brother of pop star Ariana Grande, has launched his debut album titled ‘Hotel Rock Bottom.’ This album reflects his journey toward sobriety and aligns with the celebration of Pride Month. Frankie, aged 42, shared his thoughts with ITV News, stating, ‘I’m eight years sober. Had I tried to release an album while I was drinking and using, I probably would have never released it.’

The American actor, singer, dancer, and television host, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, has roots in Broadway, having performed in shows like ‘Rock of Ages’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’ He recently celebrated his album’s release during the London Pride event, expressing how inclusive and vibrant the LGBTQ+ community is. ‘I do think you have broken many queer artists here before the United States,’ he added.

Frankie emphasized the support he received from his family throughout his sobriety journey, saying, ‘I’m so blessed that I have such an amazingly accepting family who has allowed me to be my authentic self.’

His younger sister, Ariana Grande, has been a guiding figure in his life and career. Frankie noted, ‘She’s been unbelievable throughout this process’ and encouraged him to trust his instincts as he navigates his music career. Recent singles from the album, such as ‘Boys’ and ‘Rhythm of Love,’ are available on streaming platforms.

Alongside his musical endeavors, Frankie is supported by his husband, Hale Leon, whom he married during a Star Wars-themed ceremony in May 2022. Hale has been integral to Frankie’s music journey, celebrating his successes and encouraging him throughout the process.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Frankie shared insights into his music video for one of the album’s tracks, ‘Cognitive Dissonance,’ noting the emotional connection he feels to the song. ‘It’s a big warm hug,’ Frankie said of the track. He also discussed the album’s title track as pivotal, representing both his struggles and triumphs along the way.

In the complex landscape of modern music, Frankie aims to address themes of sobriety, acceptance, and the beauty of being authentic amidst life’s challenges. His story serves as an inspiring testament to overcoming adversity.