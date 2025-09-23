Fraser Minten Set for Second Preseason Game with Bruins

BOSTON –– Bruins forward Fraser Minten, 21, is expected to play in his second consecutive preseason game tonight as the Boston Bruins face off against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. Minten, who joined the Bruins from the Toronto Maple Leafs in March, has impressed in training camp, demonstrating confidence in his abilities.

“I believe in myself – and I think everyone should,” Minten said. He has noted that his confidence is high as he aims for a spot on the NHL roster. Last season, Minten played six games for the Bruins, scoring one goal and securing seven points in 11 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

During the first week of practices, Minten has trained primarily at his natural center position and has been learning from veteran players, including Tanner Jeannot, who joined the Bruins this offseason.

“It’s always cool to be around NHL players. Just take away their work habits and see what they do,” Minten added. His proactive approach in learning and emulating the NHL veterans reflects his commitment to securing a lineup position.

Minten praised new head coach Marco Sturm for providing a familiar system, saying, “It’s a system I played before coming here, pretty much to a T.” He aims to prove his reliability to the coaching staff through preseason performance.

“Just being smart, working hard… that’s my goal,” Minten stated. He knows that showcasing his defensive responsibilities is critical as he positions himself for a spot on the roster.

Tonight’s game marks another opportunity for Minten and other Bruins players to shine as they prepare for the upcoming NHL season, which begins on October 7. Fans are eager to see if Minten can continue to impress in front of a home crowd in New York.