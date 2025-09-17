Fraternity and Sorority Rush Week Welcomes Students to Community

Stockton, Calif. — Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) recruitment week began on September 9, offering students a chance to connect with organizations on campus. For many students, especially first-years, transfers, and international students, Rush Week is an exciting opportunity to meet new people and explore community.

The Pacifican spoke with David Ogutu, former president of Beta Theta Pi, about his rush experience. ‘It changed the course of my college life,’ Ogutu said. He noted that the idea of Greek life was unfamiliar to him due to cultural perceptions. Joining Beta Theta Pi pushed him into new social and professional circles. ‘I saw their growth and wondered how I would grow with them,’ he added.

Another second-year FSL member expressed how welcomed they felt by their organization, leading to their decision to rush. They strongly recommended that freshmen consider participating. With the start of Rush Week, students have the chance to explore Greek life, even if they initially do not intend to join.

Events are designed to help students meet members, ask questions, and find where they feel most at home with little commitment. Greek life is not only about socializing; many chapters promote academics through study groups and mentorship. They also provide leadership opportunities and engage in philanthropy, such as Beta Theta Pi’s annual Haunted House, which supports the Delta Humane Society.

A sense of belonging is essential for new students adjusting to college life. Greek life can provide friendships and networks that last beyond graduation. Ayhan Yasar, an international student from Stuttgart, shared how joining a fraternity significantly impacted his college experience. ‘It helped me develop stronger discipline with deadlines and coursework while deepening my understanding of American culture,’ he told The Pacifican.

First-year student Henry Geistlinger expressed interest in rushing this week. He hopes to find a supportive community similar to the camaraderie he experienced in Scouts. ‘I don’t want to feel isolated, and I believe joining would give me that sense of belonging,’ he said.

This welcoming sentiment extends to all Pacific students. Greek life is open to anyone seeking connection, and all students are encouraged to participate in the various events sponsored by Fraternity and Sorority Life.