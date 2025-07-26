Freaky Friday Sequel Premieres with Excitement from Chad Michael Murray

Hollywood, CA — Chad Michael Murray returned to his iconic role as Jake in the sequel to the beloved 2003 film, “Freaky Friday,” at the film’s premiere on Tuesday. The actor shared his thrill for the upcoming movie, dubbing it “incredible” during the event.

Murray remarked, “It’s so good. It might even be better than the first one. It’s that good.” While keeping details about Jake’s story under wraps, he teased fans about his character’s journey over the past 22 years, hinting at romantic developments in the film.

The trailer shows Murray on a motorcycle, alongside Lindsay Lohan’s character, Anna Coleman, in a record shop. “For Jake in particular, I think we’re going to be excited to see what he’s been pining over for the past 22 years,” he added.

Murray has a rich history in Hollywood, starring in several teen films during the early 2000s after original success with “Freaky Friday.” He went on to star as Austin Ames in “A Cinderella Story” and portrayed Lucas Scott in the series “One Tree Hill” from 2003 to 2012.

Reflecting on his early acting days, Murray expressed his gratitude, stating, “You’re so excited, you can’t keep yourself composed.” He shared the pressures he felt as a young actor, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the journey. “I became an actor because I wanted to go make film and television that would entertain people,” he noted.

At the premiere, Murray celebrated with his family, including his wife, Sarah Roemer, and their two children. His eldest daughter received an early screening of the film and loved it. This event marked their children’s first red carpet experience, something they eagerly anticipated.

<p"Murray said, "I think that this is the perfect place for them to witness the lightness and the beauty that can be this industry if you bring light, joy and your goal is to bring smiles and happiness,” emphasizing the film's uplifting message.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, “Freakier Friday” will see Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return to switch bodies again, as Anna navigates her new role as a mother. The sequel is set to hit theaters on Aug. 8, 2025.