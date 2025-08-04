Fred Armisen Praises Jenna Ortega at ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere

London, England — Fred Armisen, best known for his role on “Saturday Night Live,” shared his admiration for co-star Jenna Ortega at the world premiere of Season 2 of the Netflix series “Wednesday.” The event took place at Central Hall Westminster on July 30, 2025.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Armisen, who plays Uncle Fester, explained how Ortega has inspired him to become a more attentive performer. “It’s great watching Jenna because she keeps track of the script in a way that she understands the logic of her character,” he said. Armisen noted that Ortega, 22, doesn’t just play her role; instead, she contemplates the significance of each moment.

Armisen fondly recalled a scene in the upcoming season set in an insane asylum, where rain and special effects made him feel as though he was truly part of a television show. “It felt surreal, like if I was a kid watching myself, I’d think, ‘Wow, I’m really on a TV show,’” he stated.

Other cast members, including Steve Buscemi, have echoed Armisen’s praise for Ortega’s work ethic. Speaking at a fundraising event earlier this year, Buscemi called Ortega “the best,” emphasizing her sharp wit and relatability.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the original films, has also previously complimented Ortega’s modern take on the character, stating, “Jenna is incredible. It’s such a great modern take on Wednesday.”

The star-studded premiere included appearances from Emma Myers and other cast members. Audiences can look forward to the first part of Season 2 launching on Netflix on August 6, followed by the second part on September 3. Meanwhile, Season 1 remains available for streaming.