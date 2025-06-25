Fred VanVleet Signs Two-Year Extension with Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, Texas — Veteran guard Fred VanVleet has agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets, according to a team source. The deal includes a player option for the 2026-27 season. This agreement comes just days after the conclusion of the NBA Finals and ahead of the NBA Draft.

The Rockets are opting not to exercise VanVleet’s $44.9 million team option for the upcoming season, as they secure his commitment for the next two years. VanVleet, who is 31 years old, has expressed a strong desire to remain with the franchise, both publicly and privately.

General Manager Rafael Stone and Head Coach Ime Udoka have also shown support for retaining the former NBA champion. VanVleet played a significant role in the Rockets’ transformation from a struggling team to a playoff contender over the last two seasons. He joined the team before the 2023 season and helped them improve their win total from 22 to 41 that year.

Last season, the Rockets achieved 52 wins and secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, ending a four-year playoff drought. Despite averaging just 14.1 points during the 2024-25 season, VanVleet showcased his abilities in the playoffs, where he averaged 24.3 points and shot 56% in the first round.

The hard-nosed player, who excels in scoring and playmaking, has averaged 14.9 points and 5.7 assists over his nine-year NBA career. With this extension, VanVleet aims to continue contributing to the Rockets’ ongoing success as they prepare for the upcoming season.