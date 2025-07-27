Freddy Fazbear Returns in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

SAN DIEGO, CA — Freddy Fazbear and his creepy animatronic friends are back in Blumhouse/Universal‘s Five Nights at Freddy's 2. The casting of Freddy Carter was announced today during a clip at the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H presentation.

Fans speculate that Carter will portray Jeremy Fitzgerald, the former security guard from the second game. In the clip, Carter’s character gives a tour to young teens, introducing them to the spooky animatronic characters in the pizza restaurant.

The sequel continues after the events where William Afton, played by Matthew Lillard, is revealed as a serial killer, trapped inside the Bonnie suit. Now, Mike, played by Josh Hutcherson, and Vanessa, played by Elizabeth Lail, are searching for more haunted animatronics.

Carter joins an ensemble cast that includes Hutcherson, Lail, Piper Rubio, Theodus Crane, Wayne Knight, and McKenna Grace. Emma Tammi returns as the director, with Scott Cawthon adapting his video game for the film.

Lillard, who appeared via video, encouraged viewers to watch the movie in theaters, stating, “If you go see it, they’ll make a third one!” Lillard introduced Skeet Ulrich, who teased his character’s deep emotional connection to the story, though details remain under wraps.

Producer Jason Blum said they waited to see the success of the first film before developing the sequel. The original Five Nights at Freddy’s grossed $291 million worldwide, making it 2023’s highest-grossing horror film. Blum urged creative teams to think about sequels early in the process.

Carter, known for roles in The Doll Factory and Shadow and Bone, is represented by Conway Van Gelder Grant and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is set to hit theaters on Dec. 5.