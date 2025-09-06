Frederick Hosts First Afro Flavour Food Festival This Weekend

Frederick, Maryland — This weekend, the city will embrace African culture during the inaugural Afro Flavour Food Festival on Saturday, Sept. 6. The festival will showcase a rich tapestry of African cuisines from about 15 to 25 vendors, along with art, fashion, music, and networking opportunities.

Yewande Oladeinde, president of the Association of Nigerians in Frederick, expressed, “The goal of this is to showcase the different areas within the African continent, from West Africa to South Africa to East Africa and North Africa.” The festival aims to celebrate the diversity of African cultures through food and arts.

Lucky Idike, CEO of Afro Flavour, noted that the festival has previously been held in Baltimore and internationally in the UK. However, this marks the first time it will be hosted in Frederick. “We’re bringing the goodness of African cuisine to the world,” Idike said. “We believe Africa is the world’s largest untapped cultural market, and this event gives a window into African culture for many non-Africans.”

General admission to the Afro Flavour Food Festival is free, with VIP tickets available for $75. Guests can expect not only delicious food but a vibrant atmosphere showcasing the customs and traditions of various African nations.

In addition to the food festival, other events in the D.C. area include the Arte Agave Festival, National Book Festival, D.C. Bike Ride, and the Greek Festival, all on Saturday, Sept. 6, offering a weekend rich with cultural experiences.