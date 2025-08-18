Free Concert in Times Square Celebrates New York’s 400th Birthday

New York, NY – On Sunday, September 7, Broadway will celebrate New York City‘s 400th birthday with a free concert in Times Square called “Founded By Broadway.” The event will begin at 11 a.m. and feature cast members from more than 20 popular productions performing hit songs in Duffy Square.

Musicals such as Aladdin, Wicked, The Lion King, and MJ will showcase their talents during this one-day-only event. In total, 23 shows are expected to participate, including Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

This concert is part of Mayor Eric Adams’ year-long celebration of the city’s rich history. Earlier this year, the festivities included various street events and cultural highlights. Mayor Adams stated, “The story of Broadway is the story of New York City, and with ‘Founded By Broadway,’ we will help tell both of these stories this September.”

Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, remarked on the significance of the concert, describing it as “a celebration of the energy, talent, and storytelling that define New York.”

The concert will take place rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Duffy Square, located between West 46th and West 47th Streets along Broadway and Seventh Avenue. Admission is free, and attendees do not need tickets; they can simply show up and enjoy the performances.

As an added bonus, the concert coincides with the launch of Broadway Week, which offers two-for-one ticket deals for various shows. This event promises to be a highlight of the city’s birthday celebrations, inviting theater lovers to join the festivities.