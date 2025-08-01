Freedom Flotilla Coalition Alleges Activist Assault by IDF After Aid Ship Interception

JERUSALEM, Israel – Activist Chris Smalls was reportedly assaulted by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during a raid on an aid ship attempting to reach Gaza. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced the incident, which took place Saturday night, as the Handala carried food, baby formula, diapers, and medicine for Palestinians facing a severe humanitarian crisis.

The coalition stated that upon entering Israeli custody, Smalls, a U.S. human rights defender and co-founder of the Amazon Labor Union, was subjected to physical violence. ‘They choked him and kicked him in the legs, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back,’ the coalition claimed in a Tuesday statement.

According to reports, Smalls was one of the 21 people detained during the interception. The group included parliamentarians, medics, and journalists. Jacob Berger, an actor aboard the ship, described Smalls as being in ‘great spirits’ but expressed concern over the treatment of all detained activists. He said that the rest of the group should be released by Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Israeli foreign ministry, however, countered the claims, stating that Smalls ‘violently resisted’ boarding and labeled the incident a ‘planned provocation’ intended to attract media attention. Their statement was issued following inquiries from the media.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has organized various missions to break Israel’s blockade since 2010, and this interception is not isolated. An earlier attempt in June, which included climate activist Greta Thunberg, was similarly stopped by Israeli forces. The coalition’s efforts coincide with a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been described as a ‘worst-case scenario of famine’ by UN-backed experts.

‘We should not wait for Israel to give permission for food or humanitarian aid to enter Gaza,’ said Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian American attorney and Handala member. She criticized the U.S. government for failing to provide consular support to the detained American crew members.

As Smalls faces these serious allegations, he remains a prominent figure in the labor movement, known for his role in leading workers against large corporate interests. In a video message before the interception, he emphasized the intersection of labor rights and human rights. ‘As a labor leader… I can no longer be complicit,’ he said.