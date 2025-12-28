Freezing Rain Expected Across New Hampshire Late Sunday Night

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A significant weather system is set to affect New Hampshire late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing freezing rain and sleet to the region.

Forecasts indicate that milder temperatures in the 30s will initially bring sunlight ahead of increasing clouds on Sunday. However, as the temperatures drop again, a mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected to arrive around midnight.

Many parts of New Hampshire will likely experience several hours of this icy mix during the early morning commute on Monday. Southern areas are predicted to transition to plain rain later on Monday morning, but freezing conditions may persist in central and northern parts of the state throughout the day.

Road conditions could be hazardous during the morning commute. Jacob Howard, senior operations manager at Outdoor Pride, noted that the icy mix could pose a significant hazard for those traveling back to work after the holiday weekend.

“Even though the storm is projected to end early Monday morning, our crews are committed to ensuring the roads are clear for the commute,” Howard said. He added that slow and slick conditions are likely to be problematic.

The state has issued a winter weather advisory, urging residents to be cautious and prepared for potential power outages, especially in higher elevations where ice accumulation is predicted. Howard emphasized the need to keep mobile devices charged and generators on standby in these areas.

As the day progresses on Monday, the icy mix is expected to taper off, but puddles and standing water may refreeze overnight, leading to additional hazards for residents.

Looking ahead, scattered snow showers could return on Tuesday in northern New Hampshire as colder air settles back into the region.