French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Mahra After Recent Split

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — French Montana, 40, is engaged to Princess Mahra, 31, of Dubai. The couple announced their engagement on Wednesday, August 27, after formalizing their relationship in June.

Montana and Mahra were seen together last month at Paris Fashion Week, sharing smiles and enjoying each other’s company. This marks a new chapter for Mahra, who recently ended her marriage to Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana. The couple shares a daughter born in May.

After her split, Mahra gave Montana a tour of Dubai, which reportedly took place around the same time they began dating. Following their separation, she shared a pointed Instagram message declaring her divorce. “Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce,” she wrote in July, announcing, “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife.”

Montana, known for his music career, was previously married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014. They have a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch.

The couple has mostly kept their relationship private, but retired NBA player Paul Pierce commented positively on their union during a podcast episode last month. He encouraged Black men to look beyond American women for relationships, highlighting his admiration for Montana’s choice.

The newly engaged couple has not made further statements regarding their plans, but fans are eager to see how their relationship develops.